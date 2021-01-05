A 35-year-old Burlington County woman, authorities said Tuesday, has been charged in the 2019 hit-and-run death of a 72-year-old Pemberton Township man, while her husband has been charged with helping her attempt to hide the crime.
Tonya Brown, of Pemberton, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, causing death while driving unlicensed, and related offenses for the Dec. 27, 2019, death of Ronald Zukowski. Victor Brown, 44, was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension.
Zukowski was a married father of two and a Navy veteran and all-American high school football player, according to an obituary published in the Times of Trenton.
The Browns were heading east on Lakehurst Road near Choctaw Drive in a Nissan Pathfinder around 7 p.m. when their vehicle struck Zukowski. The couple then sped away, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a news release.
The Browns took the Nissan to a property on Bayberry Street and covered it with a tarp, Coffina said.
Paint chips from Zukowski’s clothing were matched to the Pathfinder, Coffina said.
The couple were taken into custody Dec. 29 and were being held pending detention hearings for each scheduled for Wednesday, Coffina said.