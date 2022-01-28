A Gloucester County man has been charged in the bludgeoning death of a Mount Laurel woman, law enforcement officials said Friday.

Andrew Kramer, 31, of Mantua Township, was charged Thursday night with first-degree murder and related crimes in the Wednesday death of Melissa Malcolm, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Laurel Township Police Chief Stephen Riedener said in a statement.

Kramer was arrested in Philadelphia and will be extradited to New Jersey, Coffina’s office said.

He had recently moved out of Malcolm’s home at her request, officials said.

After killing Malcolm, authorities said, Kramer fled in her 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and used her debit card in the early morning hours of Jan. 26 to withdraw cash from machines at convenience stores in Marlton and Brooklawn, where he was captured on surveillance cameras operating her vehicle and making a transaction.

Kramer was taken into custody later that day, after officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were dispatched to a business in the 1500 block of Brandywine Street at 5:45 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun.

After a 30-minute standoff, Kramer surrendered, police said. He was armed with a loaded .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun. He was charged with weapons offenses, terroristic threats and simple assault in connection with that incident. He will face additional charges for the theft of Malcolm’s Jeep and debit card, officials said.