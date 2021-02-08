A four-alarm fire that devastated a popular boardwalk attraction in Ocean City, N.J., last month has been preliminarily ruled accidental, officials said Monday.
None of the buildings was occupied and no injuries were reported.
“The incident was determined to be an accidental fire from an undetermined electrical source near the front of the building,” officials representing the multiple investigating agencies said in a news release.
The fire destroyed the building that housed an arcade and offices for the amusement park, a juice bar, and the adjacent Dairy Queen and Hamburger Construction Company.
Officials said that investigators were able to use a pattern of fire alarms, eyewitness accounts, photos and videos, a detailed excavation of the site and examination of forensic evidence to determine the cause and area of origin for the fire and conclusively rule out other possible causes.
The outdoor area of the amusement park, including the ride attractions, was not damaged by the fire and the owner has stated that the park can reopen while the destroyed structure is rebuilt, officials said.