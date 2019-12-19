A 48-year-old New Jersey state trooper was indicted Thursday on two counts of possessing child pornography, the state Attorney General’s Office announced.
Jeffrey G. Reitz, of Williamstown, was arrested and charged in April with one count of possession of child pornography. Since then, investigators found more sexually explicit images of children on an iCloud account belonging to Reitz, prosecutors said.
Reitz has been suspended without pay by the New Jersey State Police since his arrest.
Stuart J. Alterman, the lawyer representing Reitz, said in April that his client “is not guilty and we will work through his exoneration and restoration to duty.” Alterman could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Reitz, who was assigned to the Commercial Carrier Safety Inspection Unit, allegedly engaged in an exchange of sexually explicit email with an adult woman in December 2014 when she proposed that he molest her 5-year-old daughter. “ANY PICS?” he asked.
The woman sent him a picture of the child’s genitals and Reitz allegedly replied: “NICE!” Prosecutors said Reitz also sent the woman pictures of his genitals.
The email exchange was discovered during an investigation of the woman, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence for permitting a child to engage in pornography.