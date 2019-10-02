Kimberly Dickstein Hughes, an English teacher at Haddonfield Memorial High School, was honored as Teacher of the Year by the New Jersey Board of Education on Wednesday.
Dickstein Hughes, who was raised in Camden County, is known as a tireless community organizer and education advocate in her 11 years teaching in Haddonfield. She was married at the high school over the weekend.
“If you want to help people, become a teacher,” she said at the morning board meeting. “And if you want to give back to your community, become a teacher in your community.”
“You could not have chosen a finer, more deserving educator for this award than Kimberly Dickstein,” said Lawrence J. Mussoline, superintendent of Haddonfield School District, in a press release. “Kimberly has one speed: 100 m.p.h. She instills confidence in her students every day."
Dickstein Hughes has made community service and global citizenship a key component in her classes. Last year, her 10th grade English class connected with Garang Buk Buk Piol, a former child soldier from South Sudan, and helped raised more than $81,000 for him to earn a Master’s degree from Emory University.
Outside of the classroom, she and her husband, Phil, are committed to public service. Dickstein Hughes volunteers with Alicia Rose Victorious Foundation, a Camden County nonprofit working to improve the quality of life for hospitalized teens fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Phil Hughes, after serving in the Peace Corps, founded Mavuno Harvest, a non-profit that works with small farmers in Africa to provide dried fruit and jobs to subsaharan Africans.
Katelynn Brotz, Dickstein Hughes’ younger sister, said she was inspired to follow in her sister’s footsteps as an educator and currently teaches social studies in Moorestown.
“Her heart is at the school," said Brotz. "She is so committed to teaching and to being a global citizen.”
Dickstein Hughes earned her bachelor’s in English and Political Science from Rutgers University in 2008 and her master’s in English Secondary Education from Rutgers University in 2009.
With the award, she will receive a car for the year, $500 clothing allowance, and will travel to Washington D.C. to meet the President, among other accolades.
