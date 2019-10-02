Outside of the classroom, she and her husband, Phil, are committed to public service. Dickstein Hughes volunteers with Alicia Rose Victorious Foundation, a Camden County nonprofit working to improve the quality of life for hospitalized teens fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Phil Hughes, after serving in the Peace Corps, founded Mavuno Harvest, a non-profit that works with small farmers in Africa to provide dried fruit and jobs to subsaharan Africans.