A crash Thanksgiving night on the northbound side of the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County temporarily closed the highway south of Exit 2 as medevac units landed to transport victims to hospitals.
Police did not release details on the number of vehicles involved, the number of people injured, or the severity of their injuries.
Turnpike traffic was closed in both directions as four medevac helicopters landed around 10:30 p.m., according to Breaking News Network. The southbound lanes reopened near midnight.