Arrival of baby penguins Duffy and Oscar announced by Adventure Aquarium in Camden

Say hello to Duffy and Oscar, two new baby African penguins at Adventure Aquarium in Camden.

The pair made their social media debut Saturday on Instagram.

Advertisement

Duffy hatched on Nov. 2 and Oscar followed five days later, the aquarium’s staff announced.

Duffy was named after Jennifer Duffy, senior biologist of birds and mammals, who is celebrating her 20th year at the aquarium. Oscar was fostered by adult penguins Myer and Cornelia, and Cornelia is nicknamed Corn Dog, so the staff thought of Oscar Meyer hot dogs when naming the second chick.

The announcement was done now because the biologists wait a few weeks to make sure the chicks are healthy, said aquarium spokesperson Madison Mento.

African penguins, which originate from the waters around southern Africa, are classified critically endangered, so the hatches are important to the survival of the species, the aquarium staff said.

It will be a while before Duffy and Oscar join the penguin colony exhibit because they still need to grow waterproof feathers, the staff said.