After more than a dozen residents spoke against a proposed Airbnb ban in Cherry Hill, township council members tabled the ordinance, prolonging a months-long battle over what some have called nuisance rentals.
The delay came after an hour and a half of public testimony at which the majority spoke against the ordinance, explaining that being Airbnb hosts has provided them with supplemental income, boosted the local economy, and brought diverse people into their homes.
“Whether we call it an Airbnb or a boarding home, it’s still a commercial use,” Council President David Fleisher said before the matter was tabled without a vote. “It’s not a matter of ‘if’ we need to take stronger action against short-term, transient rentals, it might just be a matter of how.”
Council members said they are committed to passing some sort of ordinance to protect neighborhoods, but that there may be a better way to word the ordinance that does not put a blanket ban over Airbnb hosts who follow the rules.
The ordinance is not dead. It can be reintroduced but would have to start over again if changes are made. If no changes are made, however, the council could adopt it at its next meeting, Oct. 15.
At its introduction two weeks ago, the controversial ordinance was unanimously approved without any testimony from the public.
On Monday night, the public was ready: Their ardent testimony overtook the meeting.
Aaron and Darlene Kramer told the council that they converted their garage into a living space 10 years ago for his mother.
When she died, they needed an additional source of income and listed it on Airbnb. Aaron Kramer told stories of people who have passed through his home for the last four years: a doctor from Connecticut, medical students completing residencies, and a man who needed an affordable place to stay as his wife underwent specialty medical treatment.
Elaine Barlow, 88, told the council she started renting out the extra rooms in her home three years ago after she retired as a Philadelphia teacher. Airbnb helps her afford to stay in Cherry Hill, she said. Her son and daughter also spoke and explained that when their mother broke her knee a few months ago, it was an Airbnb guest who helped her and drove her to the hospital.
Five residents who live on Winding Drive spoke in favor of the ordinance, some even begging for it to be passed, citing their safety concerns and lowered quality of life from their nuisance neighbor. One father said his son was playing basketball in their yard when a car drove by that was attending a party at the Muhammad Ali home and “pretended to point a gun” with their fingers at him.
Township officials said they’ve been wanting to limit short-term rentals for months and were pushed over the edge after receiving numerous complaints against a home on Winding Drive that once belonged to Ali. The large house, now owned by Baruch and Ariella Adika, once belonged to the legendary boxer and has been used as a “catering hall" for massive events and parties since becoming an Airbnb two years ago, neighbors say.
Police have been called to the home 97 times in the last two years and despite fines and sending cease and desist orders to the owners, the disruptions continued. The township said they’ve received complaints about multiple other Airbnbs in the area.
The ordinance would have gone into effect Nov. 1, with violators facing fines of up to $1,000 per day and up to 90 days in jail.
Since its founding in 2008, Airbnb has grown into a massive lodging business, offering more than 7 million dwellings, including rooms, apartments, and even tree houses, for people to rent across 191 countries. Travelers enjoy the affordability and local feeling of Airbnbs compared with a hotel room. But the rentals cloud residential versus commercial zoning regulations, officials say, and neighbors feel it’s changing neighborhood character.
Now, cities across the country are cracking down. New York banned rentals shorter than 30 days and violators may face up to a $7,500 fine. Airbnb hosts in Los Angeles can only list one property for a maximum of 120 days of the year, and San Francisco slapped on a 14% tourist tax.
Cherry Hill has about 70 Airbnb listings, said an Airbnb spokesperson.