Body of high school student recovered from Gloucester County lake, official says

The body of a Pitman High School student who disappeared Sunday night while swimming across a Gloucester County lake has been recovered, Pitman Borough Mayor Michael Razze said in a statement late Monday afternoon.

Victor Rodriguez, an 18-year-old senior and member of the high school’s wrestling team, reportedly disappeared while swimming across Alcyon Lake shortly before 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that after just over 17 hours of tedious and demanding work by many first responders, Victor has been recovered,” Razze said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Several dive teams, including from the New Jersey State Police, were involved in the search since Sunday night. On Monday morning, Pitman borough reported that the search was ongoing. Razze posted his announcement at 3:25 p.m.

Pitman High School announced that final exams scheduled for Monday had been canceled and students were not required to come to school, though the building remained open with teachers and staff to provide emotional support throughout the day. Seniors were encouraged to attend an informational session at the school. The drowning comes just days before graduation, scheduled for Wednesday.

“The mutual love and support of our community will help to carry us through this difficult time,” Razze said in his statement.

“On behalf of the entire borough, our deepest condolences to his family, friends, fellow students, and the PHS Class of 2023,” Razze said.

Alcyon Lake formerly was a contaminated Superfund site and was closed to the public for many years. The lake was polluted by runoff from the nearby Lipari Landfill in Mantua, once ranked by the Environmental Protection Agency as one of the worst toxic dumps in the country.

Staff writer Melanie Burney contributed to this article.