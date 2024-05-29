One utility worker killed, 3 injured in crash on White Horse Pike

One utility worker was killed and three others were injured in a Camden County borough Wednesday morning as a driver crashed into New Jersey American Water employees working on a portion of the White Horse Pike, police said.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. in the Magnolia borough, said Police Chief John Huston, when a driver appeared to be pulling into or exiting a nearby parking lot and entered the blocked-off area in the left lane of the road where the utility employees were at work.

Police were still trying to piece together the details of the crash on Wednesday, Huston said, but the driver appeared to also have struck another vehicle before careening into a sanitation truck on the busy stretch of road. The drivers of both vehicles and the Waste Management truck remained on scene following the crash, Huston said.

Two American Water workers were rushed to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead, and the other is in critical condition, Huston said. Two other employees suffered minor injuries, he said. None were identified Wednesday.

The four workers were struck while installing a meter pit, a New Jersey American Water spokesperson said in a statement. “Our focus is on caring for our employees and their impacted families and friends,” the spokesperson said.

By Wednesday afternoon, the usually bustling section of White Horse Pike near a Produce Junction and McDonalds remained closed to traffic between Warwick and Evesham Roads, as firefighters behind crime scene tape hosed off the pavement and removed a white sheet from the pavement. Onlookers huddled in the nearby Colombo Liquors parking lot, some crying and hugging, while workers in hard hats and neon vests cloistered across the street.

“It wasn’t even like a boom, it was like metal ripping,” said an employee of an adjacent business who asked to remain unnamed due to privacy concerns, describing the sound of the crash that rattled his shop. When he looked outside, the employee said he saw the two utility workers on the ground in the middle of the road.

Huston noted that pedestrian crashes are not uncommon along the busy section along the White Horse Pike, adding that police from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge to the Pinelands have ramped up ticketing of distracted drivers along the road in efforts to make the stretch safer.

To the loved ones of the American Water worker killed while doing his job Wednesday, Huston offered his sympathy.

“I feel for the family,” the police chief said. “The family is absolutely devastated … I honestly don’t know how they’re gonna grieve.”