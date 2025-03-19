The Atlantic City Airshow is back on, in a surprise reversal

Jets are returning to the New Jersey skies this summer, and thankfully none of them are piloted by Aaron Rodgers.

The Atlantic City Airshow is back on after it was previously canceled. The Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival now will take place July 15 and 16.

“The airshow has always been an incredibly popular event in Atlantic City, and we are excited to be able to partner with Herb Gillen Airshows to bring back this experience for our locals and visitors alike,” said Visit Atlantic City president and CEO Gary Musich in a statement.

Visit Atlantic City’s recent acquisition of the DO AC brand enabled it to focus more on leisure events like the Air Show, and its partnership with Herb Gillen will allow the event to evolve over time, said Visit AC spokesperson Jessica Kasunich. The South Jersey Transportation Authority is no longer involved with the event, she said.

In December, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber said the free event would “take a strategic pause for 2025″. The chamber also canceled the 2024 show just a month before it was scheduled to take place because a major act had pulled out of the event, it said.

“The Airshow is important for our casinos, businesses, and for our tourism and hospitality industry as a whole, and the Small administration has always offered our support to do what needs to be done to make sure this event lives on,” said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. in a statement.

When the cancellation was announced last year, Small said it was not the city’s call.

“I want to be clear: this is the chamber’s decision,” he said at the time. “We’re going to be partners with the chamber to make sure the air show comes back. Through no fault of our own, this is where we are.”

The airshow, also referred to as Thunder Over the Boardwalk, has been held in Atlantic City since 2003, and has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Over $70 million in economic activity is generated by the event, according to the Greater Atlantic City Chamber..