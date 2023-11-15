Atlantic City Boardwalk fire damages casino wall and marquee

No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the Atlantic City Boardwalk outside the Resorts Casino Hotel, officials said.

The Atlantic City Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 3:50 p.m., city officials said on Facebook.

“The fire spread to the building’s exterior wall and part of the marquee above the Boardwalk entrance. Minimal smoke extended into the building, forcing brief evacuations of the businesses located near the building’s Boardwalk entrance. The casino floor remained open,” city officials said.

The fire was declared under control around 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.