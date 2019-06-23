Her activism in Avalon extends for more than a decade. She founded Save Avalon’s Dunes to protest the construction of a proposed five-story home in the borough’s dune area. Despite efforts to halt the development, construction began in March 2006 for a home for Michael Rice, the chief executive of Utz Quality Foods, and his wife, Jane. In 2016, Scattergood told the media she planned to chain herself to three Japanese pines on the beach to preserve the borough’s wildlife. In the end, she was too late because the trees were already being chopped.