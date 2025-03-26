The 82-year-old baseball ump from Cherry Hill | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

This week, we meet a Cherry Hill man who believes he is one of the oldest umpires in the country, hear Jersey Kebab owner Celal Emanet’s story about coming to the United States for a better life, and share a PATCO update.

As baseball season gets underway, 82-year-old Richard Glazer is gearing up for his 28th year as a baseball umpire. The Cherry Hill man, who also runs a sports trivia contest business and previously spent 25 years as an agent, officiates high school and men’s semi-pro games.

And he believes he holds the title of oldest active baseball umpire in the country. (He’s certain he’s the oldest among the 500 umpires in the Tri-State Elite Umpires Association.)

So is he eyeing retirement any time soon? Not quite. Glazer, who even tried out for the now-defunct Camden Riversharks at 67, said he’ll keep going as long as he physically can. “I am too happy doing what I’m doing — being an umpire, doing sports trivia contests, traveling, and being with my family,” he told The Inquirer’s Lynette Hazelton.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

The Cherry Hill school district is concerned about longterm cuts in state aid, following two consecutive years of state funding reductions. Assistant Superintendent Lynn Shugars said in a recent video from the district that there will need to be discussions on “fundamental changes” if “that is in fact Cherry Hill’s new reality.” (Patch) A scheduling reminder: Schools are closed this Friday for a teacher in-service day and Monday for Eid al-Fitr.

🍽️ On our Plate

Giant cookies are taking over, with more than 10 companies setting up shop across our region. Have you been to the Crumbl in Cherry Hill? Try it out, or pick another from our comprehensive guide, sorted from smallest cookie to largest. Greens and Grains, a vegan and plant-based restaurant, is opening a new location at the Ellisburg Shopping Center. (Patch)

🎳 Things to Do

🏀 Shoot your shot: Looking for something to do with the kids while they’re off this Friday and Monday? Jumpball Consulting is hosting a basketball clinic for kids in 1st through 8th grade. ⏰ Friday, March 28 and Monday, March 31, 1-4 p.m. 💸 $75 a day📍 Katz JCC

🍫 You can get the golden ticket: Cherry Hill West is presenting Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starting this weekend, complete with chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels, and the great glass elevator. ⏰ Fridays, March 28 and April 4, 7 p.m.; Saturdays, March 29 and April 5, 7 p.m.; and Sundays, March 30 and April 6, 2 p.m. 💸 $15, $10 for students and seniors📍 Cherry Hill High School West

💃 Celebrate women: Vera Bar & Grill is hosting “Pink Friday,” a Women’s History Month celebration full of music and empowerment. Pink attire is highly recommended, and the first 50 women to arrive will receive a rose. ⏰ Friday, March 28, 9 p.m. 💸 $15 📍 Vera Bar & Grill

🎸 A day of music: Stop by a free outdoor concert featuring Birthe, Andy Ciardella, Chase Greer, Signal Valley, laizy., and Samantha Jessalyn. ⏰ Sunday, March 30, 1-4 p.m. 📍 Outdoor lawn at Woodstock Trading Co.

🎨 Shop ‘til you drop: You can buy anything from jewelry and buttons to magnets and pottery at the Cherry Hill Public Library’s Spring Craft Fair. ⏰ Sunday, March 30, 1-4 p.m.📍 Cherry Hill Public Library

🪄 Want to take a trip to Disney without leaving Jersey? At Vera’s Disney-themed drag brunch, the cast of The Dollhouse will bring your favorite characters to life. Seating is first-come, first-served. ⏰ Sunday, March 30, 2:30 p.m. 💸 $15 📍 Vera Bar & Grill

🏡 On the Market

This Woodcrest home is 2,680 square feet with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It includes a kitchen with a new countertop and new appliances, a family room with a fireplace, and hardwood flooring throughout the upstairs. Outside is a “private backyard oasis,” the listing says, including a lawn, a paver patio, space for gardening, and an outdoor shed with electricity.

