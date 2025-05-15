Body of worker who fell into Big Timber Creek has been recovered, police say

The body of a 36-year-old contract worker who fell into a river in South Jersey on Wednesday has been recovered, police said.

Valentin Garcia-Gaona was doing landscaping work at a house in the 500 block of Edgewater Avenue when he lost his footing and fell into Big Timber Creek in Westville, shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Westville Police Chief Michael Packer.

Advertisement

A resident of the home heard Garcia-Gaona yelling for help i and tried to throw him a rope, but was unsuccessful, said Packer. The resident ran inside to call 911 and when he came back out, he could no longer see Garcia-Gaona in the water, he said.

Dive and marine teams from Gloucester, Camden, and Cumberland counties scoured the water for several hours in hopes of saving Garcia-Gaona, said Packer. The teams turned their search and rescue into a recovery mission by Wednesday night, police said.

Divers contended with a strong current and murky waters, making the search for Garcia-Gaona difficult, Packer said. At 9:30 p.m., one of the divers found Garcia-Gaona’s body under a deck, around 20 to 25 feet from where he had fallen into the water, he said.

Packer, who grew up in Westville near the river, said the area could be dangerous, with little space to walk securely and a strong undertow that made swimming extremely risky.

Big Timber Creek is nearly six miles long and flows from Glendora into the Delaware River. The part of the river where Garcia-Gaona fell in is around 10 feet deep, said Packer, but other parts of the river are as deep as 20 feet.

“I’ve seen that current take people and drag them under,” he said. “At the top the current was going one way, as you go deeper it’s going another.”