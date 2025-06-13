Wildfire in Burlington County grows to 2,500 acres, is 25% contained, N.J. officials say

A wildfire in Wharton State Forest in Burlington County had grown to 2,500 acres and was 25% contained as of 8 p.m. Friday, New Jersey officials said.

No injuries and no structure damage have been reported.

The Mines Spung Fire, as state officials have named it, was first spotted Friday morning by a private aircraft flying over the area in Shamong Township, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported.

The agency reported that the Phillip M. Costello Preparatory Academy, an alternative residential school for teen boys and young men, and the Lower Forge Campground were evacuated and five structures remained threatened.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.