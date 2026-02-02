Burst pipe at Camden County courthouse closes building through at least Wednesday

The Camden County Hall of Justice is closed through at least Wednesday after a pipe burst at the facility on Sunday afternoon, said New Jersey courts spokesperson Pete McAleer.

The damage to the building was significant, McAleer said.

Courtroom operations will be held remotely as tests are conducted to assess if the damage created any environmental hazards.

The judiciary staff will continue coordinating with county officials and the county sheriff’s office as they relocate services temporarily, McAleer said.