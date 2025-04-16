Skip to content
Man killed by Conrail freight train in Camden

The incident occurred near the intersection of Carl Miller Boulevard and South 6th Street.

File photo.Read moreAlexandru Cuznetov / MCT

A man was fatally struck by a Conrail freight train Wednesday evening in Camden, a Camden County spokesperson said.

The incident occurred before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Carl Miller Boulevard and South 6th Street, county spokesperson Dan Keashen confirmed.

A spokesperson for Conrail could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.