Man killed by Conrail freight train in Camden
The incident occurred near the intersection of Carl Miller Boulevard and South 6th Street.
A man was fatally struck by a Conrail freight train Wednesday evening in Camden, a Camden County spokesperson said.
The incident occurred before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Carl Miller Boulevard and South 6th Street, county spokesperson Dan Keashen confirmed.
A spokesperson for Conrail could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.