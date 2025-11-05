Police officer and suspect hospitalized after shootout in Camden

A Camden County police officer and a suspect were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds Tuesday night after a shootout in Camden.

The officer, who has not been identified, was shot last night at 10:50 p.m. at North Chesapeake and Congress Roads in the Fairview section of Camden, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s office.

The officer was immediately transported to Cooper University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where he was placed in stable condition. The suspect was transported to the same hospital and is reported to be in critical condition, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if the officer shot the suspect, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, who will continue their investigation. Camden County Police told 6ABC a preliminary investigation shows that the officer might have been struck by a bullet that ricocheted off their bulletproof vest.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree attempted murder alongside additional offenses.