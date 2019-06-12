Camden school Superintendent Katrina McCombs announced Wednesday that Veterans Memorial Family school, which had been set to close this month, will now remain open for the 2019-2020 school year, with a $6 million state bail-out for the struggling South Jersey district.
McCombs made the announcement at a school board advisory meeting that Veterans will remain open for at least another year. State Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet asked the district to keep the school open and made a verbal commitment for the funding, she said.
The announcement was met with applause from board members and community leaders who vehemently opposed a sweeping plan to close some schools and realign others. McCombs cautioned that the district still faces serious fiscal problems.
“It’s not everything we wanted, but it is not our doomsday scenario,” McCombs said in an interview. “This is a much better place than I thought we would be in.”
Veterans, which enrolls about 500 students, still needs about $14 million in repairs to the 90-year-old building, McCombs said. The district hopes to use a portion of the $6 million to perform emergency work such as replacing the roof, she said.
“I still have reservations about the condition of the school,” McCombs said.
McCombs said about 55 employees, including five teachers, will lose their jobs at the end of the school year, due to budget cuts. Among those who will be laid off are 21 custodians whose jobs will be eliminated because Mastery Renaissance school terminated a shared service agreement with the district, she said. The layoffs could be reduced by resignations and retirements.
In April, McCombs touched off a fury of controversy when she announced a $27 million budget shortfall for the coming school year and plans to close two schools and consolidate another. She said at the time that 900 students could be impacted and as many as 200 layoffs could be likely.
There were protests, marches and appeals made to the state for additional funding. Camden is a takeover district operated by the state. McCombs announced recently that the district would receive $11 million in emergency aid, which reduced the job cuts needed to about 34.
Even with the additional aid announced Wednesday, McCombs said district plans to close the Bonsall Annex and convert the Riletta T. Cream Elementary into an early-childhood center, which will enroll most of the district’s preschoolers, she said.
About 200 Cream students will be sent to H.B. Wilson Elementary, which will become a K-8 school, and Creative Arts Morgan Village Academy The district plans to start a dual-language academy at Cramer Elementary for pre-K through sixth grade.