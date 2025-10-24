Driver mistakenly hits gas pedal, crashes into Moorestown shopping center

A firefighter browsing sneakers. Tots in tutus arriving for dance lessons. Manicurists.

All were at a Moorestown strip mall Thursday afternoon when a car crashed into the Main Street building, damaging a running gear store, dance studio, and nail salon.One person who was in the salon was hospitalized, Moorestown Director of Police Patrick Reilly told The Inquirer.

About 4:20 p.m., two cars collided in the shopping center parking lot, and one of the drivers, a woman in her 80s, mistakenly hit the gas pedal, slamming at least 50 feet into South Jersey Running Company, according to Reilly. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“It’s an accident, it’s not purposeful,” Reilly said, “it’s just bad timing, bad luck.”

South Jersey Running Company owner Dave Welsh said the car drove flew through the front glass vestibule, dressing rooms and an office.

Owner Jaclyn Adams estimated about 30 people were inside Tiny Tutus Dance Center, but no one was injured. La Moores Nail and Spa could not immediately be reached by phone Friday.

“A little bit of shattered glass is nothing compared to dealing with what could have been a horrible tragedy,” Adams said in a phone interview. “I’m just very lucky.”

Welsh, who operates four locations, said he doesn’t anticipate losing business and is prioritizing helping the dance studio and salon rebuild: “We’re a super small, independent, little footwear store, ... and our customers are as loyal as can be.”

Adams hopes to reopen as soon as possible, and city officials are evaluating the damage to all the businesses. For now, classes are uninterrupted at the Tiny Tutus’ Union Street location.

“The show goes on,” she said.