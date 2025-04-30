Cherry Hill puts antisemitism definition on the books, joining other N.J. townships

The Cherry Hill Township Council on Monday passed a resolution defining antisemitism, joining a dozen other New Jersey municipalities that have approved similar language as calls to tackle anti-Jewish harassment grow.

The council adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, which states, “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The definition goes on to include numerous examples of antisemitism, including calling for the killing or harming of Jewish people in the name of a radical ideology or holding all Jewish people collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel. It specifies that criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country is permissible. Denying the Jewish right to self-determination or comparing Israel’s actions to those of the Nazis, is not.

During Monday’s meeting, members of the council and Jewish leaders thanked Cherry Hill for adopting the resolution, saying it will give local law enforcement and public officials a critical framework for identifying and addressing discrimination against Jewish people.

“Sometimes it’s hard to identify what antisemitism is, and to have a uniform definition that communities all around can adopt is a really important tool,” Council Vice President Michele Golkow said.

Councilmember Jill Hulnick described the resolution as “very meaningful for the Jewish community.”

Sabrina Spector, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey’s Jewish Community Relations Council, said that while Cherry Hill remains a supportive place to live, the township’s Jewish community has seen an uptick in antisemitic incidents in recent years.

“Our community is very anxious, and we’re very aware of and sensitive to brewing incidences of things that could potentially become bigger problems,” Spector said.

The Berman Jewish DataBank’s American Jewish Population Project estimated that 52,300 Jewish people lived in the Camden metro area in 2020.

The Jewish Community Relations Council has worked with townships across South Jersey to adopt the IHRA definition. Camden County became the first New Jersey county to adopt the IHRA definition in 2023, followed by Gloucester County in 2024. Mount Laurel Township adopted the IHRA definition last month; Haddonfield did so on Monday.

The language has been used by the U.S. State Department since 2010.

Following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel and the ensuing Israel-Hamas war, Jewish organizations have reported an uptick in antisemitic incidents, including harassment and violence.

In its annual audit, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported 719 antisemitic incidents in New Jersey in 2024, putting the state behind only California and New York in number of incidents. The ADL’s methodology has drawn criticism from some who say the organization has failed to draw proper distinctions between antisemitism and criticism of Israel.

Though the IHRA language includes carveouts for criticism of Israel, Kenneth Stern, an expert on antisemitism and the lead drafter of the IHRA definition, warns it’s become a “seductively simple” solution that often “backfires.”

Stern is a scholar and attorney who for 25 years worked at the American Jewish Committee as an expert on antisemitism and extremism. He currently runs the Bard Center for the Study of Hate in upstate New York.

Despite drafting the IHRA definition, Stern now says the language is being used to stifle legitimate speech and, in some cases, punish Jews who express dissenting views on Israel.

Stern cited the IHRA definition’s use in Florida, where public universities were directed to review course material with possible antisemitic content or anti-Israel bias. Any course that contained keywords like “Israel,” “Palestine” or “Judaism” was flagged for review.

Stern called the Florida policy “deplorable.”

He described the generational rift over the Israel-Hamas war that has challenged the Jewish community. While he calls himself a “liberal Zionist,” he says it’s important to open a line of dialogue with other Jews who may feel differently.

“We can have that debate,” he said.

But, he doesn’t want “legislators and town councils and others to decide that.”

If and how local governments should define antisemitism has become a flashpoint in New Jersey, where a bill adopting the IHRA definition has stalled in the state legislature, and where candidates in the upcoming gubernatorial race have sparred over the proposal.

At a campaign event last month, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, a Jewish Democratic candidate for governor, criticized the bill proposing to adopt the IHRA definition. Fulop said the bill would do little to protect New Jersey’s Jewish communities while stifling criticism of Israel, the New Jersey Monitor reported.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, also a Jewish Democratic gubernatorial candidate, said Fulop’s comments revealed “a deep sign of ignorance” and would “alienate the Jewish community.”

Spector said the idea that the IHRA definition infringes on free speech is “a big misconception.”

She pointed to specific language in the definition that allows for criticism of Israel’s democracy and government.

“People in Israel criticize the government. American Jews criticize the government. You don’t have to love the government that you live in,” she said.

“Criticism is part of democracy. Where it becomes a problem is when an American citizen is held responsible for the Israeli government’s actions.”

Stern said he believes governments can, and should, take responsibility for curbing antisemitism. But rather than adopt the definition he once penned, he encourages them to take a broad approach, focusing on forming relationships and giving people an opportunity to understand one another.

“How do you build coalitions across the divide?” he asked.