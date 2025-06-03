Cherry Hill fire pit incident leaves two people, including a 6-year-old girl, severely injured

Two people, including a 6-year-old girl, are battling serious injuries after an incident involving a fire pit at a Cherry Hill gathering on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the the 1200 block of West Chapel Avenue at 7:43 p.m. Sunday after reports that a child had fallen into a tabletop fire pit. A deck fire was reported shortly after, but was not active when first responders arrived at 7:46 p.m.

Six people — a mixture of adults and minors — were injured, Cherry Hill Fire Chief Wade Houlihan said.

The 6-year-old girl facing significant injuries was flown via helicopter that evening to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. A 39-year-old woman with significant injuries was transported by ground to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Three other individuals — a 34-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman, and an 11-year-old girl — were transported to local hospitals with less-severe injuries. One victim was treated on the scene.

The Cherry Hill Police Department and the fire marshal are continuing to investigate.