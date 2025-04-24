A Cherry Hill baseball league had its equipment stolen before the start of the season. Then the community stepped up to the plate.

When a Camden County baseball league went to gear up for its spring season on April 13, it was met with a devastating surprise.

Nearly all of the league’s equipment, including dozens of bats and specialized baseballs, had been stolen out of its padlocked storage shed.

Advertisement

The equipment was stolen from the Camden County Miracle League, a Cherry Hill-based baseball league for individuals with disabilities. The Miracle League helps adults and children with disabilities partake in America’s pastime with specialized equipment, including beeping baseballs for blind players and a wheelchair-accessible field. The league plays every weekend in the spring at Boundless Field, located in Cherry Hill’s Challenge Grove Park.

» READ MORE: New field in Camden County for children of different abilities

The Miracle League is sponsored by Camden County and run by Build Jake’s Place, a nonprofit that works to build inclusive playgrounds in New Jersey.

Arthur Aston, the Miracle League’s general manager, said the theft nearly devastated the league’s equipment supply. The league did not file a police report after the theft.

Yet word spread quickly, and community support began to flood in. After news of the theft got out via Facebook, Aston said his phone began ringing “nonstop” with people looking to donate money and equipment.

“It’s been very emotional to see the support from everybody that came in so fast,” Aston said.

Two local businesses, the Innovative Fastpitch softball clinic and Palladino’s Market, opened their doors as donation sites.

“Just how fast the community shows up for everybody is amazing and important to highlight at this time,” Aston said.

With community donations and Camden County’s financial support, the Miracle League’s season will go on.

“It’s so awesome to see and to be on the receiving end of peoples kindness.”

The Miracle League is still accepting equipment and monetary donations, which can be coordinated by emailing Aston at art@buildjakesplace.org.