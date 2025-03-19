When will Route 70 construction be over? | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

This week, we look at the impact that Route 70 construction has had on local businesses, hear from Jersey Kebab owner Emine Emanet after she was released from ICE custody, and share details about a proposal that could reconfigure Cherry Hill middle schools and raise property taxes.

For many in Cherry Hill, the construction along Route 70 feels like it’ll never end.

The $155.1 million effort to upgrade or replace utilities, drainage systems, signals, sidewalks, pavement, and intersections began in 2021. As of now, it’s expected to be completed in spring 2026, according to the state Department of Transportation.

But in the years since the construction has begun, countless businesses along the congested highway have been affected, with some even closing up shop. Kevin King, proprietor of Framers’ Workroom NJ, said a new curb being installed is going to make his front parking area unusable.

“That curb is going to put me out of business,” he said.

Read more about how the Route 70 project has impacted Cherry Hill here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

The Cherry Hill school district has proposed eliminating 19 support positions, reconfiguring its middle schools, and raising property taxes to bridge a projected budget gap. The school board approved the budget 8-0 with a preliminary vote Tuesday night, and it will now be sent to the county school superintendent for review. Here’s what to know about the proposal. Should today’s kids still be required to learn cursive? Cherry Hill elementary schoolers do, and two New Jersey legislators want to make it a statewide requirement.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

👠 There’s no place like home: The Rosa International Middle School Drama Club is putting on its spring musical, The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition this weekend. So get ready to follow the yellow brick road down to the Rosa Gym! ⏰ Friday, March 21, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 22, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. 💸 $10📍 Rosa International Middle School

🃏 The ultimate card collector’s weekend: Whether you’re a collector of sports cards, Pokémon cards, autographs, art, or sports memorabilia, the Cherry Hill Card Expo will have something for you among its 250+ vendor tables. ⏰ Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 💸 $10-$25. Kids 10 and under are free.📍 DoubleTree by Hilton

🚶 A Cooper River walk: Welcome in spring with a walk around the Cooper River with the Camden County Environmental Center. As you walk, you’ll have the opportunity to look for emerging plants and birds along the river. ⏰ Saturday, March 22, 10 a.m.📍 Meet at the Environmental Center

🐇 Egg-citing news: Welcome the Easter Bunny to the Cherry Hill Mall with a celebration that will include a meet-and-greet with the Bunny and its friends, a stilt walker, a face painter, live music, and more. Plus, you can still sign up to get photos taken with the bunny. ⏰ Saturday, March 22, 11 a.m.📍 Cherry Hill Mall

👟 Lace up your sneakers: Join Mayor Dave Fleisher and other town leaders for Cherry Hill’s monthly Wellness Walk. To join, meet the group inside the Cherry Hill Mall by the Seasons 52 and the Blue Fig Garden entrance. ⏰ Wednesday, March 26, 9 a.m.📍 Meet at the Cherry Hill Mall

🏡 On the Market

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home has a grand two-story foyer and an open-floor plan, with a kitchen that opens up to the family room and formal dining room. Both the master bedroom and a second bedroom have en suite bathrooms, and the home also boasts a partially finished basement, a mudroom, and a three-car garage. It is listed for $1,049,999.

