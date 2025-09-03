One of the area’s best tomato pies is in Cherry Hill | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

First up: One of the best tomato pie spots in the region can be found in Cherry Hill, according to The Inquirer’s Food team. Also this week, a traveling bookstore is popping up at the Cherry Hill Mall, Chef Joe Brown, formerly of Melange Cafe, is reviving the eatery, albeit with a new look and in a new location, and a Cherry Hill man has been charged with fraud.

Cherry Hill is home to an eatery with one of the region’s best tomato pies, according to The Inquirer’s Food team.

But don’t expect to find it on the menu.

Santucci’s, which expanded to Cherry Hill last November in the Holly Ravine Plaza on Springdale Road, is known for its square pizzas and is the “standard-bearer” for sauce-topped slices, reports restaurant critic Craig LaBan. To get a proper tomato pie, though, you’ll need to order a square pizza without mozzarella cheese, something better done in person or on the phone.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

East’s student population is among the largest of high schools in New Jersey, according to enrollment from 2023-24. It ranked No. 30 in the state for its 2,090 students. West is considerably smaller, having enrolled 1,285 students that same year. Cherry Hill’s alternative high school program enrolled just 38 students that year, making it among the smallest programs statewide. (NJ.com)

🍽️ On our Plate

Chef Joe Brown, who was behind the popular, but now-closed Melange Cafe in Cherry Hill and Haddonfield, is working on a new venture that will be known as Melange. The Bucks County restaurant will focus on Louisiana-meets-Italian cuisine and have a white-tablecloth vibe, The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reports. Greens and Grains, a plant-based chain eatery with locations throughout New Jersey, opened its most recent outpost yesterday in the Ellisburg Shopping Center. The eatery is known for its vegan and vegetarian bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, salads, and cold-pressed juices and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A little non-Cherry Hill news: The Inquirer’s Craig LaBan recently dined at Oba Mediterranean Grill in Collingswood, located in a converted Victorian home on Haddon Avenue. He called the restaurant “one of the most satisfying traditional Turkish kitchens in the region right now.”

🎳 Things to Do

🍕 National Pizza Day Skate: Celebrate the day with a pizza box relay, a ninja turtle character appearance, skating, a scavenger hunt, and, of course, pizza. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 5, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 💵 $14 admission 📍 Hot Wheelz

🐈 Hello Kitty Cafe Truck: This Hello Kitty-themed mobile retailer will have a selection of cafe treats and merchandise available for purchase outside the mall near Old Navy. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Cherry Hill Mall

🎡 Community Day at the J: The Katz JCC is hosting a community carnival-style celebration complete with arcade games, inflatables, face painting, mini golf, Kona ice, and more. The event is free to attend with the donation of two kosher food items for the Betsy & Peter Fischer Food Pantry. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Katz JCC

🎼 Barbershop Quartet Performance: Burlington County male quartet Duly Noted will perform a cappella. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 7, 3-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🎥 Monday Movie: The library will show September 5, which takes place during the 1972 Summer Olympics, when a group of athletes were held hostage. ⏰ Monday, Sept. 8, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🏡 On the Market

Located in the Barclay section of Cherry Hill, this 1962 Colonial features a number of old-school elements. The first floor has a living room with a double-sided fireplace that’s also visible in the family room, plus a dining room with a bay window. The throwback kitchen includes an enamel oven and push-button range, as well as original pine cabinetry, all of which are accented by overhead wood beams. There’s also a laundry room, half bathroom, and three-season room on the first floor. There are four bedrooms upstairs, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet. Out back, there’s an in-ground pool and a storage shed.

Price: $589,000 | Size: 2,141 SF

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

