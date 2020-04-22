“We need to test everybody who works in a nursing home within the next week,” Andy Slavitt, an acting CMS administrator during the Obama administration, said April 13 on MSNBC. Slavitt said testing all nursing-home workers would save lives. But so far, it’s been left to states to test workers caring for the nation’s 1.5 million residents in nursing homes. West Virginia, for example, has ordered testing of all nursing-home residents and employees, but Pennsylvania and New Jersey have not.