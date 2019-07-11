The accused mastermind of the kidnapping and murder of the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins Sr. was ordered Thursday to remain in jail until trial.
Brandon Beverly, 32, of Woodbury, was charged with offenses including felony murder and kidnapping in the death of Curtis Jenkins III. Authorities say Beverly and others lured Jenkins, 20, to a location in Camden’s Fairview neighborhood, where he was abducted June 30.
Curtis’ relatives and friends packed the Camden courtroom of Superior Court Judge Edward McBride for Beverly’s detention hearing. The judge cautioned them to refrain from emotional outbursts, although there were tears and sniffles.
Curtis’ kidnappers demanded a ransom of drugs from his father before killing him, authorities said. When the demand was not met, they sent a photograph of Jenkins, bound and blind-folded, to his father by text, authorities said.
In court Thursday, prosecutors told the judge Beverly had orchestrated the kidnapping and murder.
”He was the mastermind behind these crimes,” said Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Kevin Moran. “The case is strong.”
Among those in court was South Jersey political power broker George E. Norcross III, who said he came to the support the council president, a longtime friend in the labor movement.
Beverly, wearing a dark blue prison jumpsuit, was shackled as he was led into the courtroom. He whispered occasionally to his public defender, and showed little emotion as Moran outlined the evidence against Beverly and the chronology of events surrounding the abduction. The prosecutor said a witness had told authorities Beverly confessed to the crime. The witness, he said, told law enforcement officials where to find Jenkins’ body in a garage on Liberty Street.
In asking that Beverly be detained, Moran told the judge he was a flight risk with an extensive record that began when he was a juvenile and included convictions on seven felony charges, mostly drug cases.
Public Defender Margaret Butler acknowledged Beverly’s criminal history, but said none of the convictions involved violence. She said Beverly has close ties to the community, including two children, ages seven and 10.
At a second detention hearing Thursday, Jalen Carr, 22, Sicklerville, was ordered held for trial in a robbery linked to the abduction and homicide. Before Carr was led away from the courtroom, he yelled to his family, “Love y’all.” They yelled back, “Love you.” His family was ushered from the courtroom by sheriff’s officers while the Jenkins family remained seated.
Outside the courthouse, Council President Curtis Jenkins Sr. said he wanted to see justice for his grandson’s death and vowed to attend all future hearings in the case.
He said his grandson was a fine young man who was not “involved in the streets.” Jenkins III will be buried Saturday.