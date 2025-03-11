3 teens killed in car crash in Gloucester County, officials say

Three teens, including a student and a recent graduate of Delsea Regional High School, were killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County, officials said.

Just after 4:15 p.m. Sunday, New Jersey State Police troopers responded to a report of a crash on northbound Route 55 in Elk Township.

A Honda passenger vehicle driven by 19-year-old Brenden Cary hit the back corner of another vehicle and lost control, crossing over the right lane and onto the shoulder, where it hit a disabled Dodge minivan, the state police said.

Cary was killed along with 19-year-old Dominic Reyes, a passenger, the state police said. Another passenger, a 17-year-old whose name was not released, was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

A woman and three juveniles in the minivan were injured, the state police said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Fran Ciociola, superintendent of Delsea Regional School District, released a statement Sunday night sharing the “devastating news” about the death of Cary, who he said was a student, as well as a recent graduate who he did not name.

In interviews with local TV stations on Monday, he confirmed that Reyes was the recent graduate.

“There are no words that can truly capture the sorrow of losing two young lives too soon. Please know that we are holding the families close in our hearts, and as a community, we grieve alongside them,” Ciociola said in the statement.

“Counselors will be available at school to help anyone struggling with this difficult news,” he said.