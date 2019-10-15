TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

Freshman Jack Schiavo waits on an empty luggage carousel as his Ocean City High School boys' cross-country team arrives back home at Philadelphia International Airport from Orlando on Monday. Their flight to Florida on Frontier was canceled last Thursday night and team members thought they would have to miss their big meet at Disney World. But Delta Air Lines saved the day, providing the team a private flight at the last minute. The boy's team ended up winning first place and the girl's team won second.