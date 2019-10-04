Doane Academy in Burlington County announced Friday it acquired the former Elias Boudinot School, increasing the small prep school’s physical campus by 15%, but the actual use of the land is still uncertain.
The academy, which owned the property before selling it to Burlington City in 1955, bought back the land and buildings from the city for $170,000, records show. Doane is still deciding what the new property will be used for but said in a press release the new space “provides room for the school to expand its facilities and programs to better serve its students and faculty."
Doane, an independent coeducational day school with over 230 students, was founded as an Episcopal all-girls boarding school called St. Mary’s Hall in 1837. It was renamed Doane Academy in 2008 and currently serves students age 3 through grade 12. It no longer has an official religious affiliation.
“This purchase is about our past, as it reunites us with property that was once part of our campus, but it’s much more about our future,” said Headmaster George Sanderson in a press release. “We look forward to determining how the newly acquired property can help us to continue to develop and support outstanding academic and extracurricular programs for our school community.”
Bankruptcy threatened to close the school at one point, but a $17 million gift from Henry and Eleanor Rowan in 2015 secured its future, transforming the 178-year-old campus and its enrollment.
The property includes two lots, separated by Ellis Street, where the Elias Boudinot School stood before it closed in July 2018 because of declining enrollment. It was put up for sale by the Board of Education later that year and has since been vacant.