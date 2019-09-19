The Cooks, who have lived in Maple Shade for 39 years, got Toby when he was 8-weeks old. He kept Robert company amid his mental health struggles, and loved to cuddle with Marissa, her older sister, and their grandmother. Robert took Toby on long walks every morning and night, but that often wasn’t enough exercise for the little poodle. Toby was an “escape artist,” Marissa said, and he routinely dug holes under the fence to run through the neighborhood until a friendly neighbor would catch and return him.