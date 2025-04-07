Rep. Donald Norcross was hospitalized after a medical emergency likely related to his gallbladder, his staff said

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, the South Jersey Democrat, was hospitalized on Sunday in North Carolina when he suffered “an emergency medical event likely related to his gallbladder,” his congressional staff said in a statement Monday.

Norcross, who represents the 1st Congressional District, which includes all of Camden County and parts of Burlington and Gloucester counties, was traveling when the “emergency medical event” occurred, his staff said.

The 66-year-old Camden native was admitted to UNC Rex Hospital on Sunday and was listed in stable condition.

“He is currently in good spirits and wants to thank the doctors, nurses, and support staff at UNC Rex Hospital for all their work on his behalf during his stay,” his staff said.

When Norcross is medically cleared to fly, he will be transferred to Cooper University Health Care to complete his recovery, his staff said.