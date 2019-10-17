A Pemberton Township man has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a 21-year-old woman who overdosed in May, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Terrance Walker, 37, was charged with strict liability for drug-induced death and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, among other drug-related charges.
Walker allegedly sold the opiates to Tessa McCullough, 21, who then overdosed in her Pemberton Township home in May, prosecutors said Thursday.
McCullough grew up in Pemberton Township and attended Burlington County Institute of Technology in Medford before becoming a student at Rowan College at Burlington, according to her obituary.
At least 1,633 people are believed to have died from drug overdoses in New Jersey in 2019 through the end of July, according to state data.
A detention hearing for Walker will be held in Mount Holly Superior Court, and then the case will be presented to a grand jury.