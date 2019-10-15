Police on Monday released the sketch of a man they would like to interview in the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez a month ago.
The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said the man was reported to have been with one or two children under the age of 5 in the Bridgeton city park where Dulce was last seen.
Investigators said the man is Hispanic, about 30 to 35 years old, with a slender build and standing about 5-foot-7. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a white baseball-style hat when he was seen in the park.
“This composite sketch was developed after a witness who recently came forward was able to provide a description,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
Officials said they were not describing the man as a person of interest but rather as a possible witness.
They said the description was different from the one provided by a youngster who reported seeing a man with a red van, prompting the issuance of an Amber Alert in Dulce’s disappearance.
“We are asking this person (or anyone who may recognize him) to come forward as investigators wish to speak with him as it is believed that he may have information that is helpful in determining the circumstances that led to Dulce’s disappearance," the statement said.
Rewards totaling $52,000 have been offered for information in the case.
Dulce disappeared Sept. 16 when she went to the park with her mother, Noema Alavez Perez, 19, and 3-year-old brother. along with the mother’s 8-year-old sister.
Dulce went with her brother to play in a playground while her mother and the 8-year-old remained nearby in a car to talk about the youngster’s homework. The mother called police after the boy returned alone and crying.
Anyone who can identify the possible witness or who has information about the case is asked to contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033. Authorities say they will not question any witnesses about their immigration status.