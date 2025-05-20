A dump truck plowed into the front of a South Jersey home after the driver suffered a medical emergency

A dump truck plowed into the front of a Gloucester County home Tuesday, trapping the driver in a pile of debris.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Glassboro Road and Fairview Avenue in Woodbury Heights around 1:30 p.m., the Woodbury City Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook, when the dump truck struck a telephone poll. It then collided with a house one block down on the corner of Glassboro Road and Stratford Avenue.

The home was occupied at the time, police said, and the resident has been taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. There is no word on the resident’s injuries at this time.

The driver was trapped in the truck for hours before first responders managed to extricate him, NBC10 reported. Officials told reporters that the driver — who they have not identified — is conscious and undergoing assessment by medics.

Officials believe the driver “had a medical emergency immediately prior” to the crash, the Woodbury City Police Department said in its statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

Glassboro Road between Elm and Avenue and Chestnut Avenue will be closed for “an extended period” alongside several side streets in the immediate area, police said. Drivers should seek alternate roots or expect delays.

Video and photo from 6ABC’s chopper show the truck lodged in the front of the home as surrounding walls began to buckle under the weight of the truck. Tire tracks could be seen on the lawns of neighboring homes that led to the site of the crash.

Neighbor Samantha Burke told 6ABC that she was leaving her house with her son when she heard the truck slam into the nearby residence.

“I heard my neighbor yelling,” Burke said. “But the house was starting to crumble so we couldn’t do anything.”