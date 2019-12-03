Firefighters found a man dead early Tuesday while battling a blaze in a house in Florence Township, Burlington County.
The man’s adult daughter and the resident of an apartment in the rear of the house escaped with minor injuries, police said.
The fire was reported about 2 a.m. in the two story house on Amboy Avenue.
Arriving units found fire coming out of the front window and door, police said.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was found dead when firefighters entered the house to put out the fire, police said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.