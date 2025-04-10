Two children missing after fire destroys several South Jersey homes

Two children are missing after a fire ripped through several Cumberland County homes overnight, destroying two of them and displacing more than 20 people, authorities said.

The blaze began around 11 p.m. Wednesday along 4th Street by Railroad Avenue, in Millville, Millville Fire Chief John Wettstein told NBC10.

The fire tore through four houses: two duplexes and two single-family homes, Wettstein said. There were 23 residents displaced, he said, and fire caused two of the homes to fully collapse.

Two people under the age of 18 were still unaccounted for, said Wettstein. No injuries were reported to firefighters, who continued to battle the fire Thursday morning.

Wettstein said firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the fire were complicated by water-supply issues, as they needed hundreds of feet of hose to hook up to a fire hydrant. The closest fire hydrant was broken, according to NBC10.

Additionally, the collapse of two of the houses caused breaks in the natural gas line, he said, and began feeding the fire with gas.

Firefighters continued to douse the flames, putting out hotspots at the scene, said Wettstein.

This is a developing story and will be updated.