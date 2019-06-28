Two Pine Hill residents have been charged with intentionally setting fire to the playground at the Charles Bowen Recreational Complex in the borough, causing $75,000 worth of damage to the playground and adjacent concession stand, authorities said Friday.
Christian Taunitus, 21, and a 16 year-old male whose name was not released were arrested Thursday for the weekend fire after the police department reviewed surveillance footage Wednesday from the John H. Glenn Elementary School, located about a half mile from the playground.
“[The fire] was a significant impact to the community,” said Christopher J. Winters, Chief of the Pine Hill Police Department. "To be able to use our community partnerships, including the school and the fire department, we were able to make a quick resolution.”
The video showed the suspects lighting various fires on the school property around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, before they fled the scene when a vehicle drove through the school’s parking lot. These fires did not cause any damage, according to Winters.
The two suspects were also charged with trespassing and “creating dangerous conditions” at the elementary school.
On Saturday, two Pine Hill police and 15 firefighters from three departments — Pine Hill, Gloucester Township, and Berlin Borough — arrived at the playground minutes after a resident called to report the fire at 5:11 a.m.
Taunitas was charged with conspiracy to commit third degree arson and was being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility. The 16- year-old was charged with third degree arson and sent to the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.