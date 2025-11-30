Inmate dies at Fort Dix prison

A 25-year-old man died on Saturday at the federal prison at Fort Dix in New Jersey, prompting prison officials to notify the FBI, officials said in a statement.

Jarrette Morales was found unresponsive at 2:15 a.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, according to the statement. He was pronounced dead by EMS officials.

The statement did not indicate where in the prison Morales was found, who found him, or what the cause of death was. No one else at the prison was injured, the statement said, and there was no danger to the public.

Morales was serving a 76-month sentence in Puerto Rico for convictions on conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, according to prison officials. He had been in custody at FCI Fort Dix since July 2, 2024.

Morales is the third inmate to die at Fort Dix this year, NJ.com reported; Javier Francisco Villalba-Reyes of Mexico died in March and Marcos Sanchez-Santana of Puerto Rico died in April. No cause of death has been released for either man.