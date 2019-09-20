Was former Bordentown Township police Chief Frank Nucera Jr., a racist who used derogatory slurs to refer to minorities and assaulted a black teen because of his race? Or has the former top law enforcement officer in a Burlington County community been maligned by rank and file officers who wanted him out?
A federal jury in Camden heard conflicting viewpoints Friday in opening arguments in the hate- crime trial of the former South Jersey police chief who allegedly said blacks were “like Isis” and talked about joining a firing squad to mow them down.
Nucera, Jr., 61, is charged with hate crime assault, deprivation of civil rights and lying to the FBI. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and lose his $8,800 monthly pension, which has been frozen since March pending the outcome of the case.
The charges stem from a Sept. 1, 2016, incident in which prosecutors say Nucera attacked a handcuffed black suspect in police custody at a hotel in Bordentown Township. After the assault, authorities say, he made a series of racist remarks that were secretly recorded by an officer in his department at the police station.
Both sides, in their opening statements before U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler warned the jury of seven women and five men that testimony in the trial would include offensive language — racial slurs and profanity. The panel includes three black women.
Nucera was captured using the N-word on recordings secretly made by officers in the department. The 81 recordings and testimony by former rank-and-file members are expected to be key to the trial.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Lorber told the jury that Nucera ”had a deep animus against African Americans." That hostility, she said, erupted when Nucera slammed a handcuffed teen into a door jam during the arrest.
Nucera later at the police station, justified the alleged violence, telling another officer who recorded the comments that police had to respond to an incident because “six unruly f— N-word,” she said.
”Listen to what he is telling you about himself, about his motives and about his conduct” Lorber said. Nucera, who is white, also made derogatory remarks about other minorities and gays, authorities said.
Defense attorney Rocco Cipparone said the case is about “ugly, embarrassing words that my client said.” But he urged the jury not to turn criminal justice into “social justice.”
“They’re just words. They’re not actions,” Cipparone said. ”They’re asking you to punish words.”
The jury showed no emotion as the N-word was repeated several times. During jury selection earlier this week, prospective jurors were questioned about their views on race and police officers charged with using excessive force in a racially-motivated case.
The jury must decide whether it believes allegations by Sgt. Nathan Roohr that he saw Nucera push Timothy Stroye’s head into a doorway so hard that made a thud and whether the assault was racially motivated. Nucera, however, makes no admission on the recordings to roughing up the suspect, his attorney said.
The jury also heard testimony Friday from several witnesses, including the current Bordentown Police Chief Brian Pesce who in late 2016 filed an internal complaint against his boss alleging misconduct. He described Nucera as an abusive, micro-manger who was “often prone to fits of anger.”
Cipparone suggested in his cross-examination that Pesce wanted Nucera out as chief so that he could take his job. He also said officers disliked Nucera because he strictly adhered to policies and restricted overtime pay.
A key prosecution witness during the trial will be Roohr, a K-9 officer on the force who recorded the bulk of more than 100 hours of recorded conversations in which Nucera repeatedly is heard using racial slurs. He is expected to testify Monday, when the trial resumes.
Roohr said he heard Nucera heard say, "These [N-word] are like ISIS, they have no value. They should line them all up and mow 'em down. I’d like to be on the firing line, I could do it.”
Roohr said he was alarmed by the chief’s hostility toward blacks in the predominantly white community and began recording Nucera in 2015, according to court documents. Roohr said he became vigilant about the recordings after the hotel incident.
Nucera, a 34-year veteran on the force, was well-known in the community, located about 40 miles northeast of Philadelphia. He resigned from the 25-member police department and a dual role as the administrator of the township of 11,000 in January 2017 after learning he was being investigated. He was paid more than $150,000 annually as chief.