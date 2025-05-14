The ‘world’s biggest bounce park’ is coming back to the Cherry Hill Mall

Twenty-five-thousand square feet of inflatable fun is returning to the Cherry Hill Mall this summer.

FUNBOX, which bills itself as the “world’s biggest bounce park,” will open its inflatable doors in the Cherry Hill Mall parking lot this weekend, ringing in its second season at the mall. The sprawling bounce park includes features like a ninja wall and a 23-foot slide and is open to all ages. FUNBOX, a California-based company, describes itself as taking a “kid-first, social media-second approach.”

Advertisement

The bounce park originally opened in Cherry Hill last fall, hosting bouncers of all ages from late August through the end of October. It will reopen this Friday with a special ticket deal that will run through Memorial Day. See FUNBOX’s website for hours and ticket prices.

FUNBOX currently operates in 13 states as well as Spain and Canada. It has two locations in New Jersey — Cherry Hill and Freehold.

Antonio Nieves, FUNBOX’s founder, told Arizona’s 12News that the inspiration for the bounce park came after the pandemic when he sought to “do something to get kids out of the house and outdoors and enjoying themselves.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door, but FUNBOX highly suggests purchasing them ahead of time online. A parent or caregiver must remain at FUNBOX with children. Anyone bouncing must wear socks at all times, and FUNBOX nonslip socks are available for purchase online or at the park.