Gary Busey gets two years probation for 2022 sexual offense in Cherry Hill

Actor Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years probation for groping a woman at a Cherry Hill horror convention in 2022.

Busey, 81, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal misconduct for touching the woman’s behind over her clothing for several seconds.

Busey was accused of inappropriately touching at least three women at the Monster-Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill that year. Convention organizers acknowledged at the time that a celebrity guest had been kicked out of the event, and encouraged affected parties to contact police.

The Buddy Holly and Lethal Weapon star was initially charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, before charges were reduced. He entered a guilty plea to the reduced charges in August.