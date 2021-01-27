After more than 90 years of operation, Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City is in foreclosure. But the owner, Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, asserts the landmark amusement park will reopen for the 2021 season.
Gillian defaulted on three loans totaling about $7.9 million with the pier as collateral, according to a court judgment entered last week. The court also ordered the property to be put up for auction. Gillian, who did not respond to requests for comment, said in a statement to NBC10 that although the pier was affected by the pandemic, it had “secured financing” and would be reopening on March 27.
“We look forward to another WONDERful summer in America’s Greatest Family Resort,” the statement read. “It is important to me to continue the legacy created by my grandfather 92 years ago.”
The statement did not specifically reference the foreclosure order, and gave no details about the funding.
Gillian and his wife, Michele Gillian, who is executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, are listed as defendants in the case brought by First Priority Bank. Jay Gillian has been mayor of Ocean City since 2010, and in his most recent reelection in 2018 received nearly double the votes of his opponent.
But much of Gillian’s debt was accrued before the pandemic, with a loan of about $7.3 million due in May of 2017, the Atlantic City Press reported. The rest of the debt accumulated over the last few years as Gillian took out two more loans without paying off the first.