Multiple injuries reported in skydiving plane crash in Gloucester County

Multiple injuries were reported after a small skydiving plane crashed early Wednesday evening near Cross Keys Airport in Gloucester County, officials said.

The Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement that the crash was being treated as a “mass casualty incident,” with multiple agencies responding to the airport in Monroe Township.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Wendy Marano, a spokesperson for Cooper University Hospital in Camden, said the hospital was expecting five injured people to be transported there.

A trauma doctor with Cooper who lives near the airport, which is known for skydiving flights, was at the scene to assist the first responders, Marano said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a Cessna 208B “went off the runway while departing” the airport around 5:30 p.m.

There were 15 people on board the skydiving plane, said the FAA, which is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.