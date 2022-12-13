Two men were found dead Tuesday morning in a possible carbon monoxide incident in Paulsboro, a spokesperson for the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Emergency responders were called to a residence on Monroe Street and the men were found in a garage that may have been used for auto-repair work, said Thomas R. Gilbert, chief of detectives for the prosecutor’s office.

Investigators believe the deaths were accidental and there is a “strong possibility” the men succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, but an official determination needs to be made by the medical examiner’s office, Gilbert said.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and can build up to lethal levels inside homes and other enclosed spaces, especially during colder months.