A New Jersey school resource officer charged for endangering a handcuffed child

A New Jersey school resource officer has been charged with misconduct and child endangerment after an altercation with a juvenile in 2024, Gloucester County prosecutors said.

Charles P. Rudolph, 51, of Franklinville, was indicted on second-degree official misconduct and second-degree endangering, abusing, or neglecting a child on Wednesday, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both counts carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison.

Prosecutors say that while employed as a school resource officer, on behalf of the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, Rudolph “forcefully pushed” a juvenile’s neck, face, and chest onto a table while the juvenile was handcuffed during an incident that occurred on Dec. 19, 2024.

Officials did not release more information on the incident that led to the altercation between Rudolph and the juvenile, any identifying details about the child, or the school where Rudolph worked.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the case.

Rudolph is represented by the law office of Stephen Altamuro, who could not be reached for comment. A court appearance is preliminarily scheduled for Feb. 5, according to prosecutors.