Gloucester Township couple charged with holding a child hostage in their home for years

A Gloucester Township man and woman have been charged with confining and abusing a teenage girl inside of their home for years, including forcing her to live inside of a dog crate and a bare, padlocked room.

Brenda Spencer, 38, and Branndon Mosley, 41, were charged with kidnapping, assault, neglect and abuse on Sunday, according to the Camden County District Attorney’s Office. Mosley, who worked for SEPTA as a train conductor, was also charged with sexual assault.

The victim, who is now 18 and was not identified, escaped from the home last week with the help of a neighbor. She began living with the couple in 2018 when she was in the sixth grade. Around that time, Spencer, who is not employed, had her removed from school and began confining her at home, prosecutors said. It is unclear whether the victim is related to Spencer or Mosley.

She was first forced to live inside of a dog crate for about a year with her hands bound behind her back, and was only allowed to leave periodically, prosecutors said. Then, she was moved to a padlocked bathroom where she was chained up and only allowed to leave when family visited.

The victim also told prosecutors that at other times, she was confined to a room that was bare, aside from a bucket to use for a toilet, and an alarm system that would alert the couple if she tried to escape. She also reported that Mosley sexually abused her and beat her with a belt. Once, Mosley brought the victim food while she was chained up and only gave it to her after she performed a sexual act on him, she said.

Rose Mosley, Branndon’s mother, learned of the charges against her son from a reporter. She said her son had been in a relationship with Spencer for more than 10 years.

“She’s always been a troublemaker,” said Mosley, declining to comment further before talking to prosecutors.

After she escaped and reported the abuse, detectives searched the home and discovered filthy conditions and numerous dogs, chinchillas and other animals. A 13-year-old girl was also living in the home, but it is unclear whether she suffered the same abuse as the older victim. Both girls were allegedly being homeschooled by Spencer and Mosley.