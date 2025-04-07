Gloucester Township Day has been postponed because of ‘credible’ social media threats, officials say

Gloucester Township Day 2025 has been postponed indefinitely because of “credible threats of unlawful and violent activity” on social media, according to a statement from the township and the event’s Scholarship Committee.

The South Jersey family-friendly carnival was originally scheduled for June 7.

“Given the disturbing nature of these threats, and our commitment to the safety of our community, postponement was deemed necessary,” said Gloucester Township Police Department Chief David Harkins in the statement.

It is unclear whether these social media posts are related to the mayhem of last year’s event, where multiple fights broke out and led to the arrest of 11 people. Five people suffered minor injuries in the fights, including three police officers.

More recently, in March, another large-scale fight involving about 40 people broke out in Gloucester Township at a flag football tournament. The fight began after coaches from one of the teams got upset with the tournament organizer and demanded that they refund their entry fees, according to police.

“Gloucester Township Day is a beloved tradition that brings our community together in celebration. However, we must take all potential threats seriously. Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of all in mind, we are postponing this year’s event until a later date,” said Mayor David Mayer in the statement.