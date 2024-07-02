South Jersey police officer charged in hit-and-run crash that critically injured bicyclist

A 28-year-old Gloucester Township police officer has been charged with a hit-and-run crash last month that left an 18-year-old bicyclist in critical condition, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

Christopher Bucceroni, of West Deptford, surrendered to his department a day after he allegedly struck a Gloucester Township man riding a bicycle shortly before 2:30 a.m. June 20 on Erial Road near Blackwood-Clementon Road, the prosecutor’s office said.

Bucceroni, who was off-duty at the time of crash, surrendered his 2020 Toyota Rav 4 around 3:45 p.m. on June 21, Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a separate statement.

The case was initially handled by the Gloucester Township Police Department Serious Crash Investigation Team. After Bucceroni turned himself in, the investigation was “immediately turned over” to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Prosecutions Unit, Harkins said.

The victim, who remains hospitalized in critical condition, was not named by authorities.

Harkins said Bucceroni, a nine-year veteran of the department, was suspended without pay with intent to dismiss.

Bucceroni, who could not be reached for comment, has been charged with third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

In a statement, Harkins said he and his department wished a full and speedy recovery for the victim.

“I can assure the community that we are disappointed, and that this type of conduct is not tolerated by me, or anyone else here at the Gloucester Township Police Department,” Harkins said.

“The men and women that I work with are good and noble public servants who go out day in and day out to serve our community with integrity and honor. We would ask that we not be judged by the off-duty actions of this one officer,” Harkins said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Samuel Funches of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team at 856-397-4000. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.